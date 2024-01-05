It's not how Purdue usually does it, with Zach Edey scoring just two first half points and spending the last eight minutes on the bench, but Purdue jumped on Illinois with the help of a supporting cast that's gotten better with each week, and then held onto a lead late despite a late flagrant foul and big shots by Illinois, winning 83-78 in a showdown of the Big Ten's best two teams.





For the second straight game Purdue's offense started off wonky but found its way to a three-pointer to start the game. This time it was Lance Jones hitting a three, and Purdue's offense started humming behind Braden Smith's aggressive play.



Smith scored on a lay up and then got to the basket, allowing his bigs behind him to grab rebounds and get put backs. Purdue jumped out to an early advantage on the boards behind two dominating paint performances. Zach Edey reached 1,000 rebounds on his career, getting to his 9th board of the game early in the second half.



Trey Kaufman-Renn might have been even better on the glass.



Purdue jumped out to a 20-4 start to the game with Lance Jones, Braden Smith, and Ethan Morton all hitting three-pointers.



Then Illinois had its run.



It cut into Purdue's lead 24-21 after Quincy Guerrier got free for a dunk. Zach Edey was then whistled for two offensive fouls in just a few seconds of game action.



Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn and company would respond. Mason Gillis and Fletcher Loyer hit back to back threes to push Purdue's lead back to 9.



Another timely three from redshirt freshman Camden Heide would help keep the buffer, but it was Trey Kaufman-Renn's dominance to end the first half proved that Illinois didn't have an answer for either big man.



TKR hit all six of his free throws in the first half and played most the final stretch with two fouls of his own. He finished the first half with 12 points.



Lance Jones finished the first half the same way he started, scoring 3 points, but this time it was a Coleman Hawkins foul that allowed the transfer guard to do his damage from the line as he fell on Jones as Jones was landing on his three-point attempt.

Purdue came out in the second half looking to get its National Player of the Year involved. Edey got an early post dunk and then got his hook shot going.



Purdue stretched its lead to 60-41 on Lance Jones' second three of the game.



But Edey's foul trouble would continue into the second half. After a temporary run by Illinois, Painter brought Edey back in with his third foul. Edey would get to double-digit scoring and secure another double-double, but would pick up a foul on a Quincy Guerrier and-one lay up inside.



Edey would go to the bench with his fourth foul and Purdue leading 70-55 with eight minutes to play.



Illinois for the second straight season would save its best performance in Mackey until late in the game. With Coach Brad Underwood going to a five out with shooters lineup, it allowed Marcus Domask to pick his victim and go at them. It didn't seem to matter if it was Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, or anyone else Purdue could throw at him, Domask was making shots and getting to the line.



Two free throws for Domask cut Purdue's lead to 79-70 with around four to play.



But Purdue finally found an answer for Domask. After scoring on Ethan Morton the possession before in the post, Morton was able to poke a dribble away from Domask and force the turnover.



Illinois would foul Kaufman-Renn the following possession but Kaufman-Renn would miss the front end of a one and one.



Coleman Hawkins would knock down one of two free throws to cut the game to 81-73 with 1:40 left in the game.



Most importantly, the stoppage allowed Purdue to bring Edey back in with four fouls.



Illinois fouled him before Purdue could even get it into him, but Edey missed the front end of his one and one and Illinois would get another chance to cut the game to two possessions.



But a bizarre monitor review led to a flagrant foul being called on Lance Jones after he was jumped on by Guerrier and two free throws cut the lead to six and gave Illinois the ball.



Hawkins would then travel on a drive and Purdue would get the ball back but a Loyer lay up would miss and Illinois would push the ball down.



And a step back Hawkins three later, Purdue would be up just 81-78 with 12.1 second left in the game.



Purdue would get the ensuing in bounds in cleanly and Smith would get fouled, going to the line to ice the game, in theory.



He's make both, and Purdue would go up 83-78 and Jones would force a wild Domask shot and Purdue holds to an 83-78 win.