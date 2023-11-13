Braden Smith flirted with another triple-double, Zach Edey secured another double-double, and Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers move to 3-0 on the season after beating Xavier 83-71 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue moved up one spot in the AP poll today, and the #2 team in the country looked to pull away from Xavier early. Zach Edey, National Player of the Year, looked to have added a running hook to his bag, and when he got one to go to give Purdue a 25-21 lead, the Boilers looked ready to go on a run.



On the next player, Ethan Morton deflected a defensive rebound to Edey who pushed it into Braden Smith's hands who got up the court and sucked in the defense before dropping it off behind him to a following Fletcher Loyer. Loyer drained a three from two steps behind the three-point line to go up 28-21 with 6:37 in the first half.



But Xavier wasn't gonna go down without a fight. Allowed to be physical with Edey inside, they forced an Edey turnover that turned into a Trey Green three at the other end before getting a Kachi Nzeh to cut into the Boiler lead 33-29 with just over two minutes to play.



But true freshman Myles Colvin sealed the half with his second three from the corner of the half and Purdue went into intermission with a 37-29 lead.



Fletcher Loyer's defense sparked Purdue early, stealing a pass back out to the perimeter and then finishing on the perimeter. But Purdue knows where its bread is butter, and started finding Edey inside in the second half.



Edey hit two free throws after a foul in the post, then finished an And-1 through Abou Ousmane to score five points in two possessions. A Loyer rebound off his own miss and lay up would then put Purdue up 46-35 with 17:10 to play as Purdue started to extend its lead forcing Sean Miller into an early second half timeout.

Purdue did a good job getting to the line in the second half. Edey early and then Lance Jones attacking in both transition and the half court, but a Gytis Nemeiksa three-pointer pulled the game to five with just under 14 to play.





Xavier continued to respond to Purdue's punches, carving up Purdue's defense at times, and hitting tough mid-range floaters and jumpers.



Then Braden Smith got going. He knocked down a pull up and then got into transition, beating Xavier down court and getting up to the rim. Smith hung in the air, contested at the rim, swung the ball around and fired a pass back out to Ethan Morton who knocked down the three to give Purdue a 65-52 edge just past the halfway mark of the second half.

If the senior didn't finish things, the true freshman Myles Colvin might have, knocking down his third three of the game off a Caleb Furst pass out from the paint that put Purdue up 71-57 with 6:10 left in the game.





Xavier's Desmond Claude tried to bring Xavier back late, hitting a step back three that bounced off glass and in that temporarily cut the lead to single-digits, 73-64 around the four minute mark but Edey found Gillis for a lay up at the hoop at one end and Kachi Nzeh threw a pass out of bounds at the other to help Purdue seal its third victory of the season.









