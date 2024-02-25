Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
With three games to play Purdue finds itself just a win, or an Illinois loss, away from a second consecutive Big Ten men's basketball title. Purdue won 84-76 at Michigan on Sunday behind another huge game from Zach Edey. He finished with 35 points and 15 rebounds. In the process he passed Joe Barry Carroll for second on Purdue's all-time scoring list. He now has 2,197 points and trails Rick Mount for the school record by 126 points.
Here is what Matt Painter and the Purdue players had to say after today's win.
Advertisement
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.