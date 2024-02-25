Advertisement
Purdue 84, Michigan 76: Video Recap

Feb 25, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) celebrates a three-point basket in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
With three games to play Purdue finds itself just a win, or an Illinois loss, away from a second consecutive Big Ten men's basketball title. Purdue won 84-76 at Michigan on Sunday behind another huge game from Zach Edey. He finished with 35 points and 15 rebounds. In the process he passed Joe Barry Carroll for second on Purdue's all-time scoring list. He now has 2,197 points and trails Rick Mount for the school record by 126 points.

Here is what Matt Painter and the Purdue players had to say after today's win.

