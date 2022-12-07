Purdue rolls Hofstra, 85-66, to move to 9-0 on the season.

Matt Painter said his team wasn't going to overlook Hofstra. Hofstra was a good team with good players and they looked it on tape. Even with the loss of Hofstra's best player, Aaron Estrada, to an ankle injury, Purdue took Painter's message to heart, jumping on Hofstra 20-2 to start the game. Purdue didn't coast from there, responding to Hofstra cutting the lead to 43-31 with an 11-3 to finish the first half ahead 54-43.



It was clear early that Hofstra had no hope of containing Zach Edey on the inside. For the second straight game, Edey out rebounded an entire team in the first half. Edey finished the first half with 11 rebounds to Hofstra's 9.



If that wasn't enough, Purdue's three-point shooting started to show up. Purdue was 8 of 18 in the first half from three with Braden Smith leading the way with 3 makes and Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton both knocking down two three-pointers.



Zach Edey nearly out rebounded rebounded an entire squad for the second straight game, this time grabbing 18 rebounds to go with his 23 points, while the entire team of Hofstra grabbed just 20 rebounds. When Edey went to the bench with over three minutes left in the game, he was out rebounding Hofstra by 2.



"There's no way they can get in practice and know what's coming," Matt Painter said after the game about the kind of advantage Zach Edey provides.





Injured Starters

Both teams would be without a starter.



Purdue was missing Mason Gillis for the second straight game. The power forward injured himself lifting last week and has been unable to resume basketball activities since. There's been no timetable set for his return.



Towards the end of Hofstra's overtime loss to George Mason, Aaron Estrada twisted his ankle. Estrada had 31 points in that game and is averaging over 20 points per game for Hofstra. Unfortunately his ankle kept him out of the game against Purdue.

Balanced Scoring

Purdue is one of the deeper teams in the country and they continue to show that they can find points from a myriad of players.



Caleb Furst had 12 points from the 4 spot. Fletcher Loyer scored 12 and Braden Smith had 13 points from the guard spot. Zach Edey continues to be good for 20+ a night, dropping 23 points. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 13 points on the bench.

Dominating the Glass

For the second straight game Purdue dominated the offensive and defensive glass.



Zach Edey looked like he might out rebound an entire squad again, but his three minutes spent on the bench to end the game allowed Hofstra to surpass his 18 rebounds.



Purdue out rebounded Hofstra 43-20 as a team.

Hofstra by the Numbers

Hofstra shot 26-55 from the field.



They were 9 of 22 from the three-point line.



Amare Marshall had 24 points, leading all scorers, and went 10 of 17 from the field.



Darlinstone Dubar had 14 points in 25 minutes.



Both teams had 9 turnovers.

Newman Off the Bench

Brandon Newman had a season-high 4 assists and scored 8 points off the bench for Matt Painter. Newman continues to be a reliable jump shooter off the bench for Purdue. He knocked down 2 three-pointers and both of his free throw attempts.

Making Fletch Happen

Fletcher Loyer was recruited as a shooter. His shot wasn't falling to start the game with Hofstra, going 1 for his first 6 attempts. Loyer continues to show that there's a lot more to his game than just shooting.



He created good looks for himself and his teammates through out the game. His ability to sprint full speed off screens and attack the paint has opened up the court and Coach Painter's play book. He was also able to leverage his shooting to get to the free throw line, including 5 early free throw attempts in the second half. He made all five of them.

Loyer finished the game 2 of 9 shooting, but he scored 10 points and 5 assists with just 1 turnover.







Filling in for Gillis