Purdue needed a bounceback game after getting shocked by Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday. That's exactly what it got Thursday night in Mackey Arena. Purdue was completely dominant in a 96-68 win over Rutgers, reducing its magic number to win a second straight Big Ten title to two with four games to play. Here is what Matt Painter and select Purdue players had to say afterward.

