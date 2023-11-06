There's drama then there's manufactured drama, and though Bucky McMillan's Samford Bulldogs couldn't provide any of the first, McMillan's viral videos at least created some tip-off anticipation after five days of promising to bring 5'8" Dallas Graziani to tip it against 7'4" National Player of the Year of the year Zach Edey.



McMillan was true to his word and the DII transfer stepped up to half-court opposite Zach Edey to start the game. Predictably, Edey was able to win the tip for Purdue and Purdue knocked down an open three-pointer when Fletcher Loyer caught a Braden Smith pass in the corner.



The game didn't get much more competitive than the tip-off, and Purdue jumped out early and ran away with its season opener, 98-45 over Samford.



Behind a balanced scoring attack, four Boilers reach double-figures as Purdue shoots better than 50% from three.

National Player of the Year Re-Election starts with a double-double

In just 20 minutes of action, Zach Edey picked up right where he left off last season after sweeping all the national player of the year awards.



Edey had 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 assists in the half game of action. He had just six field goal attempts and made five of them, but got to the line 10 times, making 6 of them.



Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.3 rebounds a game last year on his way to being named the Big Ten and National Player of the Year.

Myles Colvin, Camden Heide, and William Berg first points

It took just a little over five minutes in the game, and considerably less of on court time for Camden Heide to get his first points as a college basketball player. Heide got the ball inside and got a lay up to go within a minute of getting on the court. The high-flyer would have to wait for a more highlight worthy basket at a later day.



Myles Colvin isn't shy with the ball. It only took a few minutes for him to get a couple shots off, and his third finally went down off a hand off from Zach Edey at the top of the key. The lone true freshman knocked down the first of two first half threes for his first basket of his Purdue career. Colvin would finish the night connecting on an alley oop pass from Chase Martin after missing one earlier.



But the wings wouldn't be the only ones joining the fun, with redshirt freshman and big man, William Berg, finishing the half with his first bucket of his career when a falling down Caleb Furst found Berg at the rim and Berg finished with a lay up.

Heide shines off the bench

Heide never got the highlight dunk that his lay up line prowess has shown, but he was everything Painter could have wanted of his redshirt freshman getting his first action in his career.



Heide was efficient from three, knocking down 3 of 4 from the perimeter, filled in around the stat sheet with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. He also didn't commit a turnover.



Heide is part of a youth movement added onto a team that won the Big Ten by three games. His size and athleticism is a weapon Painter didn't have off the bench last year.

Early Confrontation

It didn't take long for Purdue to feel a target on its back and Samford to try and show they weren't intimidated. Early in the game, Fletcher Loyer ended up on the ground fighting for a loose ball. Bodies entangled, Edey got involved, and Jermaine Marshall took exception. After a lengthy review, refs deemed nothing noteworthy occurred and play moved on.



But Lance Jones and Marshall would later get into after Marshall fouled Jones taking the ball up the court. The two would jaw and step towards each other before officials called both for a technical foul.

Three-Point Shooting