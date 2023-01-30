Last week at this time there was some question about who would be No. 1 in the AP Poll: Purdue or Alabama. After the Crimson Tide got smoked at Oklahoma and Purdue was dominant at home against Michigan State there is no doubt this week. For the first time this year Purdue is the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, as it earned all 65 first place votes from the media. Indiana's return to the poll at No. 21 means that for the first time since 2016 and only second time under Matt Painter the Big Ten's best rivalry will feature both teams in the top 25 on Saturday.

Of note: Indiana won both such games in Bloomington 77-68 in 2008 and 77-73 in 2016.