{{ timeAgo('2023-01-30 11:18:06 -0600') }}

Purdue a Unanimous No. 1 in AP Poll

Michigan State Spartans guard Jason Whitens (43) defends Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the NCAA men s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 77-61. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Last week at this time there was some question about who would be No. 1 in the AP Poll: Purdue or Alabama. After the Crimson Tide got smoked at Oklahoma and Purdue was dominant at home against Michigan State there is no doubt this week. For the first time this year Purdue is the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, as it earned all 65 first place votes from the media. Indiana's return to the poll at No. 21 means that for the first time since 2016 and only second time under Matt Painter the Big Ten's best rivalry will feature both teams in the top 25 on Saturday.

Of note: Indiana won both such games in Bloomington 77-68 in 2008 and 77-73 in 2016.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

65

1,550

2. Tennessee


1,443

3. Houston


1,415

4. Alabama


1,312

5. Arizona

1,310

6. Virginia

1,258

7. Kansas State

1,190

8. Kansas

1,034

9.UCLA

993

10. Texas

939

11. Baylor

905

12. Gonzaga

837

13. Iowa State

832

14. Marquette

769

15. TCU

752

16. Xavier

689

17. Providence

438

18. St. Mary's

419

19. Florida Atlantic

392

20. Clemson

340

21. Indiana

250

22. San Diego State

170

23. Miami (FL)

146

24. UConn

131

25. Auburn

117

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

