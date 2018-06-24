Breakdown ($): Mason Gillis

What It Means ($): Gillis' Purdue commitment

Just days before the July evaluation period, Purdue secured a verbal commitment from one its most coveted targets, as New Castle's Mason Gillis decided on the Boilermakers and committed this week.

The 6-foot-7, 200-plus-pound combo forward, long thought to be leaning to Purdue since it offered him back in the winter, committed over offers and serious pursuits from Ohio State, Butler and Xavier, among others.

Ranked 122nd nationally by Rivals.com, Gillis is probably the most versatile forward Purdue recruited in a class of high-end forward targets, capable of playing either frontcourt position, with size enough to play as a traditional power forward, but offensive skill enough to fill the role of stretch 4 or traditional small forward, plus versatility enough athletically to guard multiple positions, too.

The Indiana junior all-star joins Zionsville guard Isaiah Thompson in Purdue's 2019 class to this point.

Gillis' commitment comes a few days after he was on campus for Purdue's team camp and a few weeks after an unofficial visit that might have gone a long way to selling him on Purdue.

He missed almost the entire spring after a meniscus injury forced him to undergo surgery, but he's played sparingly at camps and in all-star events this month and is expected to be a full participant for his Indiana Elite team in July.

More to come ...