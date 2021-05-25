 GoldandBlack - Purdue adds junior college defensive tackle
Purdue adds junior college defensive tackle

As part of a spring in which it's augmented its roster considerably through the transfer wire, Purdue added a junior college player, as well, on Tuesday, as J.C. defensive tackle PrinceJames Boyd committed to the Boilermakers.

More to come ...

