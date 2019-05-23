Purdue has added transfer guard Jared Wulbrun to next season's roster as a preferred walk-on, Wulbrun announced Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound guard played as a freshman at California Lutheran.

His father, Jeff, is a long-time college coach and now associate head coach at Stanford.

Wulbrun would join senior-to-be Tommy Luce as non-scholarship players for Purdue next season.