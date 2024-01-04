Another preferred walk-on has been added to the fold on Thursday as 2024 outside linebacker Logan Jellison announced his commitment to Purdue via X. The Elkhart, Indiana native was first offered the spot in September and now will officially join the Boilermakers ahead of this season.

According to MaxPreps, Jellison totaled 46 tackles, including four tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble as a senior. The 6'5", 230-pound defender played both ways for Elkhart during his high schools career, but will join Joe Dineen's unit in West Lafayette.

Jellison is the fifth preferred walk-on joining the program this off-season so far, joining quarterback Carson Kitchel, wide receiver Cooper Kitchel, running back Antonio Harris and defensive back Stu Smith.