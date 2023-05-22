Purdue has announced its basketball schedule for the summer. Purdue is allowed 10 practices ahead of its European trip, and the tenth practice will be an intra-squad scrimmage on August 5th. But before Purdue finishes up their final preparations ahead of their summer trip overseas, Purdue will host its 5th Alumni Game at 11 a.m. at Mackey Arena on the August 5th. Tickets for the event will go on sale June 20th.

“We look forward to the Alumni Game every time we have it and hope to welcome back so many great representatives of Purdue Basketball," head coach Matt Painter said. "I know our fans are excited to see some of their favorite Boilermakers back in Mackey Arena wearing the Black and Gold. It's a great way to honor the tradition and history of Purdue Basketball."



While Purdue's history will dawn the gold and black again in the alumni game, Purdue's current team will look to show off some new additions for the first time.



Myles Colvin will introduce himself as a high-flying true freshman to a Mackey Arena crowd that watched Purdue ascend to #1 for the second straight season last year. Redshirt freshman Camden Heide who made a show of lay up lines all season will also get rid himself of the redshirt and play for rotation minutes this season. Lance Jones, the Southern Illinois transfer, will make his first appearance in a Purdue jersey.



All of this will be ahead of Purdue's 11 day trip abroad where they will fly out of Chicago on August 7th to Munich, Germany. The team will spend 11 days in Europe, playing four games, and traveling to Germany, Italy, Austria, and Slovakia.



The details and schedules of these games will be announced at a later date.