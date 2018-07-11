EMERSON, Ga. — Dontaie Allen enters July in a different spot than he did the spring.

Now that the 6-foot-6 shooting guard/wing made a name for himself and is playing on a visible platform at Under Armour's The Challenge this week, more coaches will be watching.

“It feels good my name’s gotten out there and things like that," Allen said Wednesday night, after scoring 19 in a loss to TMP, "but I have to stay level-headed and keep working hard.”

Purdue's among those that saw all it needed to of the Pendleton County High School star in the spring.

It offered him during an unofficial visit following the April live period.

“I really like Purdue," Allen said. "Their pitch to me was that I’m a tall guard who can pass, shoot and dribble and that they’d utilize my game.”