Three-star safety Koy Beasley listed Purdue in his top four schools, released on Saturday afternoon via social media. Joining the Boilermakers on the list were Wisconsin , Pittsburgh , and Rutgers .

Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are in high pursuit of several highly-touted defensive backs in the class of 2024 and are now one step closer to landing one of them.

Last Sunday, Beasley announced that he would be taking one of his official visits to West Lafayette from June 23rd to June 25th. The Cincinnati, Ohio native also has official visits booked to Pittsburgh on June 8th and Wisconsin on June 16th. Rutgers will likely receive an official visit as well, but it has not been announced thus far.

Other priority 2024 targets in West Lafayette for the last weekend in June include Brauntae Johnson, LeonTre Bradford, Timothy Lawson, and Andrew Brinson. More visitors are expected to join that group as well.

Beasley will return to campus after visiting during the Boilermakers' spring practice slate in April. One of the main attractions to Purdue for Beasley is the new coaching staff, led by head coach Ryan Walters.

"They're a younger coaching staff. Coach Walters is very hungry, very competitive, and I like that competitive nature. Like, if our coaching staff wants to go out there and compete, that makes the players want to go out there and compete," Beasley told Boiler Upload after the visit.

Purdue is still looking for another safety to pair with current verbal commit D'Mon Marable, and Beasley is in the running to do just that.