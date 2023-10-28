This game didn't matter.





This game mattered a lot.





As Purdue basketball makes its first unofficial showing against a top-15 Arkansas team, there's a lot to gather from what turned out to be 45 minutes of, at times, high-level, at other times, not so high action from two teams that couldn't have built their rosters any more differently.





Matt Painter returns almost everyone from a Purdue team that road an undefeated non-conference last year to the #1 ranking for seven weeks. Purdue won the Big Ten by three games, added potential star true freshman Myles Colvin, and returned reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey despite a late spring of NBA interest.





For coach Eric Musselman, again he called on the transfer portal to fill gaps and fill out an Arkansas Razorbacks roster that's big on length, short on heft, and still undetermined on skill and scoring ability.



Despite the different paths, both teams look to be favorites in their respective conferences while playing tough defense, challenging teams on the perimeter, and will have big agendas in March.

So when these two teams met at the end of October in an exhibition game in Arkansas' home arena to raise money for the United Way's help with tornado victims and their families, what was produced was an overtime thriller. Arkansas figured out a bit about how the pieces fit while Purdue learned that some of the things that haunted them late in the season last year have stuck around.

So in honor of Halloween, let's look at what was a trick and what was a treat in Purdue's 81-77 loss to Arkansas.