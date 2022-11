The Boilermakers traveled to Champaign yesterday and knocked off the 21st-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.

Not only that, they mostly have eliminated Illinois from B1G West Championship Contention, whereas the Boilers, once again have a path to the B1G Ten Championship Game.

The start of the game was far from pretty, but the finish was great. Coach Brohm and his Boilermaker Football Team won a tightly contested, flag-littered game, 31 to 24.