#1 Purdue apparently can beat anyone until they have to play Rutgers. For the second straight season their undefeated start to a season falls to a Rutgers upset. This time, Purdue loses in Mackey Arena, in dramatic fashion and move to 13-1 with a 2-1 conference record.



#24 Ohio State is 10-3 with losses to three top-25 KenPom teams and coming off a road victory against Northwestern, 73-57. Coach Chris Holtmann has blended talented true freshman, returning players, and transfers into a real contender in the Big Ten.



Zach Edey has been the best player in the country, but games are starting to be defined by teams double and triple teaming him out of possessions. For Ohio State, Brice Sensabaugh has been one of the nation's best freshman. He's now averaging over 15 points a game while his role on the team continues to expand.



For Purdue, this road game starts a 4 out of 5 games away from Mackey Arena stretch in 14 days. while Ohio State has had an extra day to prepare for the #1 team in the nation coming to town.