#2 Purdue looks to give Zach Edey his first win at Rutgers in his career.

Zach Edey has stood tall during Purdue's most successful run in program history. There's not many places that Edey has played that he hasn't won. In fact, the only Big Ten arena where the 7-4 player of the year hasn't won in his career in the Jersey Mike Arena.



Part of that is that Purdue doesn't play at Rutgers every year. Last season, Purdue didn't make a trip to New Jersey to take on the Scarlet Knights. Instead, the undefeated #1 team in the nation Boilers got upset for its first loss of the season in the only regular season game against Rutgers. Purdue would win the neutral floor game in the Big Ten Tournament later.



But Purdue did go to New Jersey in Zach Edey's freshman and sophomore seasons. Purdue lost both of those games, including the one two seasons ago when Rutgers again knocked off an undefeated #1 Purdue team.



Rutgers has had Purdue's number of late as Purdue has ran through the Big Ten.



But Purdue's guards are no longer freshman.



This Rutgers team can't score the way it could the last couple seasons.

#2 Purdue (18-2) goes into Rutgers (10-8) on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm where the Rutgers are 9-1 at home.







Advertisement

Rutgers Starting Five PPG RPG APG 2FGM-A 3 FGM-A Derek Simpson 6-3 | 165 lbs. | So. 9.5 3.2 3.1 40-123 (.325) 13-42 (.310) Austin Williams 6-4 | 205 lbs. | Sr. 5.4 3.1 0.7 26-49 (.531) 5-13 (.385) Aundre Hyatt 6-6 | 235 lbs. | Sr. 12.2 5.4 1.4 36-80 (.450) 36-104 (.346) Mawot Mag 6-7 | 216 lbs. | Sr. 10.5 4.8 1.6 28-65 (.431) 10-34 (.294) Clifford Omoruyi 6-11 | 240 lbs. | Sr. 10.8 9.3 0.6 74-144 (.514) 1-5 (.200)

It's only free if you make 'em

Purdue's defense is designed to not give up free throws under Matt Painter. It might want to reconsider that strategy against Rutgers.



Rutgers is one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country, making just 65.6% of its attempts this season.



Leading the way in charity stripe struggles is 6-4 senior, Austin Williams who has moved into the starting lineup recently. Williams is just 9 of 24 from the free throw line at this point in the season. It's a jaw-dropping number that's skewed to the extreme enough to make fouling not look as daunting mistake as normal. He's not the only one struggling though.



Starting center Clifford Omoruyi, 5-star true freshman Gavin Griffiths, freshman guard Jamichael Davis, and lengthy wing Antwone Woolfolk all are less than 60% from the free throw line. Returning wing Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury last season, has seemingly returned to form from last season, but he's making just 63% of his free throws.



While we don't actually anticipate Purdue to change its defensive identity, but it's worth noting that the penalty of putting a team to the line isn't quite as penalizing against this Rutgers team. If Rutgers wants to upset Purdue again, it will probably need more from the line than its been getting.







Dangerous Rutgers lurking

"It's kind of that hot hand theory, right. I'm a big believer when you're preparing for people, always prepare for their best," Matt Painter told me after practice on Friday as his team prepares to go into Rutgers and take on the 10-8 Scarlet Knights.



Rutgers is one of the worst offenses in the country according to Kenpom, mostly because it has struggled to efficiently put the basketball in the hoop at all three levels. Rutgers is 328th in the country at three-point percentage, 349th in the country at shots inside the arc, and 329th at making its free throws.



But Rutgers is a dangerous team at home, and the players it has on its rosters are capable of going off, and have this season. It's just getting a couple of the performances to line up.



To Painter's point, Rutgers has four players who have scored 23 or more points in a game, and Noah Fernandes who has dropped 19 points twice this season including against Seton Hall earlier in the season.



Derek Simpson has shown he's a dangerous guard, scoring 23 against both Ohio State and Howard.



Aundre Hyatt scored 24 against Nebraska last season.



Clifford Omoruyi is one of the best bigs in the Big Ten and has a game of 25 and 22 points this season, including the 22 pointer against Illinois on the road in Rutgers last game.



Mawot Mag, returning from injury and having played about half the season, already put 24 points on Iowa as he gets his legs back underneath him.







How do Purdue's sophomore guards respond to a defense like Rutgers?