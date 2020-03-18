Purdue at the top for Ohio athlete after visit
Bryon Threats of the Columbus area is an explosive two-way athlete that picked up an offer from the Boilermakers a little over a month ago. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was one of many high-p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news