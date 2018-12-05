With all the instant questions surrounding the Music City Bowl matchup, Jeff Brohm news and Auburn (yes, I have some experience with that program), I thought I'd revise the GoldandBlack.com mailbag and answer some of those questions.

@BoilerN: Since it's in the Music City, is there a halftime show?

STEVENS: "I've only covered one previous Music City Bowl (2011: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17) and I don't remember the halftime show. I assume both bands will perform something as per usual bowl tradition. But you're right. If they can figure out a way to get whatever country star who lives in Nashville to sing the national anthem at every Nashville Predators home playoff game, you'd think they can get somebody for the Music City Bowl. Honestly, the only thing I remember about that 2011 game is Fletcher Cox, who I saw play in high school at the very poor town of Yazoo City, Mississippi on a high school field that looked like it had been cut once every four years, dominate the game from the defensive tackle position and nearly steal a field goal attempt off the foot of the kicker at the nose tackle position. Several months later, he was a Top 15 pick in the NFL draft."