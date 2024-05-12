For the second week in a row Purdue was able to win the Friday night opener of a key Big Ten series, but it also dropped the next two games to fall off the pace for the postseason. On Saturday Michigan beat Purdue 7-6 in walk-off fashion. On Sunday the Wolverines hit four home runs, three in the sixth inning, to take an 8-6 win and the series from the Boilers.

Saturday was a back-and-forth affair as both teams held the lead multiple times. Keenan Spence tied the game at 1-1 with a single in the second inning and Connor Caskenette made it 2-1 Purdue with a fourth inning solo home run. Purdue would add another run in the inning on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1, but Michigan struck back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Luke Gaffney and Jo Stevens each had RBI hits in the fifth to tie things at 5-5, and Purdue would take a 6-5 lead on a Thomas Green ground out in the seventh. Purdue missed agolden opportunity in the sixth when Gaffney struck out with the bases loaded. Michigan's Collin Priest tied it back up with a solo homer in the seventh though.

Purdue had something going in the ninth when Caskenette led off hte inning with a double, but Purdue couldn't get him around and he was stranded at third. After getting the first out in the bottom of the inning a walk and a double gave the Wolverines runners at second and third. Purdue elected to load the bases with an intentional walk to set up the force play everywhere, but AJ Garcia drew his own walk with the bases loaded to seal the win.

Sunday was another game where MIchigan had an answer every time Purdue made a push. The Wolverines got single runs in the first and second before Purdue scored a pair in the third. Camden Gasser had an RBI single and Caskenette drove in a run on a fielder's choice to make it 2-2.

Unfortuantely, Michigan got two back in the bottom of the third ot make it 4-2. Purdue was able to tie it with two in the sixth, but in the bottom of the inning Michigan went to the longball. Kyle Dernedde hit a two run home run, then Mitch Voit and Steven Hrutisch went back-to-back to make it 8-4.

Purdue would make a late push with a run in the eighth and a run in the ninth. Caskenette was batting as the tying run with one on when he grounded out to third to end the game.

The Boilers left 11 runners on base on Saturday and 8 on Sunday. Michigan also got five of its eight runs on Sunday waith two outs.

The lost series is a crippling blow to Purdue's Big Ten title and NCAA Tournament hopes. Both are still technically possible, but they likely require Purdue to sweep Illinois at home in the final series of the regular season this coming week. As far as the NCAA tournament goes, Purdue likely needs a sweep and at least two wins in the Big Ten Tournament to feel even remotely safe.



I will have an upate on the Big Ten standings tomorrow in Boilermusings, but the best case scenario as of right now is that Purdue will be a game back in the race behind Illinois and Nebraska and tied with Indiana. Nebraska took two of three from Indiana this weekend and they are at 14-7 in the conference. Iowa (14-9) and Illinois (14-6) were playing a late afternoon game in Champaign. Purdue is tied with Indiana and Michigan at 13-8, and both have the tiebreaker over Purdue.

Purdue has now had three games this season where it either led or was tied in the final inning, only to lose, so those losses really hurt right now.

If Iowa beats Illinois in Chamaign this afternoon the Hawkeyes will close their Big Ten season at 15-9. That guarantees that a series win or sweep over Illinois would move Purdue ahead of the Hawkeyes. Illinois would also be 14-7 entering next week, so a series win over the Illini would lead to at least a tie with the them.

For Purdue to win the Big Ten title outright it needs to sweep Illinois (regardless of what the Illini do this afternoon against Iowa) to even have a chance. It then has to rely on the Michigan-Indiana series in Bloomington to not end in a sweep for either team and Nebraska would have to lose their series at Michigan State.

Purdue has a number of scenarios where it can get at least a tie of the Big Ten crown, and those expand if Iowa wins at Illinois this afternoon.

In terms of the NCAA Tournament the narrow losses of the last two weekends have hurt Purdue's profile. The overall RPI of 67 at the moment is not good, but a sweep of Illinois that leads to at least a share of the Big Ten title would at least help. If Purdue could win at least two games at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha on top of said sweep it might be enough.

Of course, Purdue could always win the Big Ten Tournament and claim the automatic bid.