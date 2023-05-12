Fortunately, Big Ten play has been kinder. Purdue is one of nine teams battling for eight spots in the conference tournament in the final two series of the year.

With two weeks left in the regular season it is “prove it” time for Purdue baseball. The Boilers dropped a midweek home game to Illinois-Chicago this week 7-3. That put Purdue back under .500 overall at 23-24, as the midweek games have been a chore all season. Purdue dropped two to Illinois-Chicago, two to Indiana State (who is a solid NCAA team and may even be a regional host), and one to Evansville . They did manage wins over Ball State and Butler, but overall it was not a fun midweek season.

Ohio State is the team playing out of conference this week, but they, along with Minnesota, Penn State, and Northwestern, are basically out of the league tournament race. Illinois is at Rutgers this weekend for its final conference series, as the Illini will be the team playing out of conference next week. One of the games between Iowa and Penn State was cancelled a few weeks ago, so that could factor into things as well.

It will be a big weekend for Rutgers, which could help Purdue. The Scarlet Knights are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and could use a series win. Indiana, Maryland, and Iowa are all pretty solidly in the field, so the conference will probably top out at four teams in the NCAAs unless a surprise team wins the league tournament. In the other series this weekend Northwestern is at Michigan, Michigan State is at Iowa, Minnesota is at Maryland, Penn State is at Nebraska, and Purdue has a huge series at Indiana.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Purdue (23-24, 10-8 Big Ten) at Indiana (35-14, 12-6 Big Ten)

Friday to Sunday, May 12 to 14 / Watch B1G+

Bart Kaufman Field / Bloomington, Indiana

Series Opener: Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Middle Game: Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Sunday, May 14 at Noon ET

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: Khal Stephen (So, RHP) vs. IU's Luke Sinnard (So, RHP)

Saturday: TBA for both teams

Sunday: TBA for both teams

It has been a rough year for Purdue against Indiana in pretty much anything outside of volleyball and football. That trend could continue this weekend as the Hoosiers are a solid team in the thick of the Big Ten title race. They were swept at home by Maryland two weeks ago, but aside from that they have been playing some great baseball. They are fresh off of sweeping Northwestern in Evanston and they have some good non-conference wins over Indiana State, Louisville, Texas, and Auburn. They have a Big Ten best RPI of 31 and as recently as two weeks ago they were in the discussion to host a regional before Maryland swept them.

Tonight’s opener should be a good one. Purdue’s Khal Stephen leads the Big Ten with seven wins on the mound and he has helped the Boilers to a 5-1 record in the opening game of Big Ten series. This includes wins over Maryland and Rutgers, both potential NCAA teams. Luke Sinnard has been good for Indiana, as he is 5-2 with a 4.05 ERA. At the back end Ryan Kraft is one of the best closers in the conference with a 1.94 ERA and five saves. Indiana has struggled in series openers, going 2-4 in Big Ten play, but they are 10-2 in all other conference games.

Brock Tibbitts is a very productive bat for them. He is batting .377 on the year with eight home runs and 57 RBI. Davin Taylor has 13 homers, while Carter Mathison and Tyler Cerny each have 8. As a team Indiana bats a solid .293 and they have 54 home runs. That is an advantage, as Purdue is hitting .278 with 40 home runs.

Purdue would be helped greatly if it can steal a game this weekend. That would help tremendously in the race to make the conference tournament, while a series win would probably punch Purdue’s ticket to Omaha. The Hoosiers are favored, however. Indiana has played a much tougher schedule and they are probably a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. They had a slow start to the year, going 5-6 through the first 11 games, but they are 30-8 since with only the Maryland sweep as a real setback. That is the only Big Ten series they have lost, so Purdue has a tough challenge this weekend.