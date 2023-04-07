We’re roughly halfway through the season for Purdue baseball and the team has struggled to a 12-17 record. The bullpen has given the Boilermakers fits all year, and this week’s midweek loss to Evansville was another example. Purdue had an eight-run second inning on Tuesday night at home powered by a three-run home run by Connor Caskenette. That gave Purdue an early 8-2 lead, but the Aces countered with three in the third and five in the seventh to go back in front 10-8. A two-run homer from Lukas Cook in the bottom of the seventh tied it again, but Evansville plated a pair in the eighth for a 12-10 win.

It was the fourth time this season Purdue has squandered a lead in the seventh or later innings. That doesn’t include Sunday’s loss to Northwestern, where the struggling Wildcats got five runs in the eighth to blow the game open at 7-1 in an eventual 7-3 loss.

A quarter of the way through the Big Ten season Purdue sits at 3-3 in the league, and the goal of making the Big Ten Tournament probably hinges on this weekend’s three-game set in Minneapolis against a struggling Golden Gopher team. Minnesota took two of three from Ohio State last week in its opening Big Ten series, but the Gophers are just 7-20 on the year overall and their overall record is only better than Northwestern’s 3-20.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Purdue (12-15, 3-3 B1G) at Minnesota (7-20, 2-1 B1G)

Friday to Sunday, April 7-9 / Watch B1G+Siebert Field / Minneapolis, Minn.

Series Opener: Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Middle Game: Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. ET

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: Khal Stephen (So, RHP) vs. MINN's Tucker Novotny (So, LHP)

Saturday: Jonathan Blackwell (Jr, LHP) vs. MINN's George Klassen (So, LHP)

Sunday: Kyle Iwinski (Jr, RHP) vs. MINN's Richie Hoeltz (R-Sr, RHP)

Purdue’s remaining Big Ten schedule is very difficult. The Boilers will host Penn State, who is 1-5 in the league but 14-11 overall with an impressive season opening win at Miami. The Boilers then have to go to Maryland (17-11, 2-1) who has spent time in the top 25 this year. Rutgers (15-13, 1-2) will not be an easy home series, while Indiana (20-9, 5-1) in Bloomington is probably the best team in the conference right now. Purdue will finish with Nebraska (16-9-1, 2-1), who has the second best RPI in the league behind Indiana.

History has shown that Purdue probably has to scrape together nine wins against that slate to make the conference tournament, as the top 8 in the standings go to Omaha. That means getting at least two this weekend in Minneapolis, if not all three, is a must.

The Gophers are a very similar team to Northwestern in their struggles. They are tied with the Wildcats for last in the conference with a .245 team average. The pitching has been better, however. They have a team ERA of 5.20, which puts them right in the middle of the league just behind Purdue. As a team they have lacked power with only 14 home runs, compared to 29 for Purdue.

Brett Bateman leads them at the top of the lineup with a .330 average. Richard Holetz gives them a solid starter on the mound. His 2.50 ERA is third in the conference even though his record is just 1-2. Run support has been his largest issue over five starts. He struck out eight in six innings of work Sunday for his first win of the season against Ohio State.

This series feels like a point of no return for the season. Purdue is no doubt struggling. It is just 4-11 since the start of the Ole Miss series, but at least three of those four wins have come in conference play. Barring a miracle run like in 2018 the at large hopes for the NCAA Tournament are dead, but this team can still make some noise in the Big Ten. It has to begin this weekend, however.