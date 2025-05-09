Purdue Baseball Travels to Indiana

It is the penultimate weekend of the college baseball season and Purdue has perhaps its biggest series of the year when it goes to Bloomington to face Indiana. In recent seasons the Hoosiers have dominated this side of the rivalry. The Boilermakers have not won a series in Bloomington since 2010 and last year Indiana’s 5-4 win on Sunday thanks to a ninth inning comeback started Purdue’s closing 2-8 slide that likely knocked it from the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue does not have at large hopes for the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are 29-19 after an impressive 14-4 seven inning win over MAC leader Ball State on Tuesday, but the conference record of 9-15 has Purdue’s RPI north of 100. Even with some nice non-conference wins over Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Ball State as potential NCAA teams Purdue has struggled in conference.

As things stand now, the Boilermakers are on the outside looking in at the 12 team Big Ten Tournament. Purdue is a game behind Michigan State and Northwestern for the 12th and final spot in the tournament, but the 2-1 series win over Northwestern last week gives Purdue the tiebreaker. Next week’s home finale with Nebraska also looms large.

Purdue (29-19, 9-15 Big Ten) at Indiana (27-21, 12-12 Big Ten)

Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11 Bart Kaufman Field / Bloomington, Indiana

Series Opener: Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m. / Stream B1G+

Middle Game: Saturday, May 10 at 2 p.m. / Stream B1G+

Series Finale: Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. / Live on Big Ten Network & Fox Sports App

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: Carter Doorn (Sr, RHP) vs. IU's Ryan Kraft (Sr, LHP)

Saturday: TBA for Both Teams

Sunday: TBA for Both Teams

Indiana is comfortably in the Big Ten Tournament for now, but they are currently off of the NCAA Bubble. The Hoosiers had their “bye” week last week and they used it to sweep Abilene Christian at home. They are looking for one last Bubble push with games this coming week at Cincinnati and Michigan. Indiana’s offense has been up and down all year. Two weeks ago they were outscored 25-3 in getting swept by league leading Iowa. That was after consecutive run-rule wins over Maryland and Ball State.

Purdue will be keeping an eye on Michigan State at USC, Michigan at Nebraska, and last place Ohio State at Northwestern over the weekend. Michigan State, Nebraska, and Northwestern are the three teams immediately above the Boilers in the standings.

Logan Sutter is approaching multiple single-season program records entering the weekend. He has tied the school record for doubles in a season with 21 and he is approaching Archi Cianfrocco’s 1987 record for total bases (144, he is at 128). He also needs 15 more RBI to tie for the single season RBI record.

This should be a pretty even series, which makes it all the more critical the Boilers sneak out a win. Much like last week, it is hard to see Purdue making the postseason with a series loss.