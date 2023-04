Brandon Newman's career was not a clean arc and it never seemed to fully click for him after a strong freshman start to his career.



Brandon Newman redshirted his first season at Purdue and then started 23 of his first 28 games in his redshirt freshman campaign. He averaged a career-high 8 points on 37.9% from three.



An ultra-athletic wing/guard, Newman was an exciting addition to a roster that could use quickness and length on the perimeter, but Newman struggled in his sophomore season and his jumper faltered his final two seasons. In his sophomore season, Newman fell out of the rotation completely, collecting 12 DNP's over the last half of the season including Purdue's NCAA Tournament loss to #15 seed St. Peter's.



Newman started his junior year on the bench this season, but strong defensive efforts against Indiana and Wisconsin earned him the starting role.



He finished the season starting the last six games. Newman averaged 6 points a game for the season and his three-point shooting was a career-low 31%.



After Purdue's to 16-seed FDU this season, a disappointed Newman said he'd have to think about whether he'd be back for sure for the 2023-24 season.



Now Matt Painter and Purdue know his answer. Newman will be entering the portal and transferring. His size, athleticism, and shooting will be an intriguing addition to a program, but Purdue's wing position looked to be at a log jam with Fletcher Loyer and Ethan Morton being joined by true freshman Myles Colvin and redshirt freshman Camden Heide.



Painter has also shown interest in adding a guard or two to the rotation from the portal.