It's been since the Baby Boilers that Purdue has brought six true freshman into the program at the same time in 2007. That class was era and coach defining, with Robbie Hummel, Jajuan Johnson, and E'twaun Moore acting as the backbone to Matt Painter's first trip to the Sweet Sixteen and first Big Ten Championship as head coach.



Purdue's 2024 class didn't come together all at once, and neither did the signings with five players signing on the first day of open signing period: Jack Benter, Raleigh Burgess, CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen and Kanon Catchings all signed on November 8th.



Purdue released statements on the class of five with quotes from Matt Painter about each player and the class overall. He also said something else that week, Purdue was still open to taking a sixth commit.



It wasn't a surprise, Glenn Robinson's son was a four-star down in the Georgia and Purdue had been on him for a while. But Purdue's scholarship count is messy and a sixth recruit for next year would mean losing at least one scholarship player next year. It was enough doubt to not be sure if Harris was coming.



The final letter of intent came on November 16th, with the signing of Gicarri Harris, completing what could be a transformative class for Purdue again.



With Purdue in the midst of its most successful two-year run in program history, Painter is bringing maybe its most jam-packed with talent recruiting class on top of a team that should return both starting guards, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, multi-talented bigs Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst, and both freshman Myles Colvin and Camden Heide, who have all made impacts this season and will continue to throughout the season.



It remains to be seen if this team, led by Zach Edey, is enough to push Purdue into the kind of March success that its regular season and conference success suggests should follow, but regardless, Painter isn't going to rely on just this season's team to advance Purdue's program. His 2024 class should push Purdue further into the National Spotlight.



I got to talk with Fletcher Loyer, assistant coach PJ Thompson, and head coach Matt Painter yesterday about the 2024 class and how Purdue continues to build on its momentum.