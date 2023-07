This wasn't the plan. It seems like the obvious path. A fairy tale if you will, finishing your playing career and coming back to where you played all your college basketball.



The problem for the Sasha Stefanovic story, this was never his fantasy. Stefanovic played four years at Purdue, finishing as one of the school's most elite sharp shooters with 226 made three-pointers, good for 7th most all-time at Purdue.



He was a Senior CLASS All-American and when he left Purdue it was to go play overseas. He seems like a player that would coach, but that trip overseas was just a year ago. He's just 24.



And the idea of coaching? It seems like the natural next step. The planned next step. So I ask him if this had always been in the back of his mind.



"No, not at all," he tells me after a Purdue summer practice on Wednesday. "I've always been against it to be honest."