"I'd say receive alley-oops," Camden Heide, Purdue redshirt freshman, answers with a smile after Purdue's 100-57 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.



Heide, who had 6 points in 15 minutes of action, goes against all Christmas spirit with his answer when I ask him which is better, receiving or giving alley-oops.



In the game, Heide got to experience both in the span of about a minute. On the first, Heide streaked baseline on a 45 degree cut where point guard Braden Smith lobbed the ball up and found Heide for the two-hand flush.



Not long after, Heide was able to return the favor for 7'4" National Player of the Year Zach Edey.



"I'm not really used to throwing lobs," Heide went on to say. "But when you throw a lob to someone that's 7-4 it's not too difficult."



Purdue was in the giving mood against Jacksonville, with six different guys giving the crowd something to cheer about with a dunk in the blow out win ahead of the holiday break.



In total, Purdue gave its fans 13 dunks to cheer on the court.



And while Camden Heide might enjoy receiving more on the court, off it, Heide and his teammates have shown giving really is part of the holiday and Boiler spirit.





Trey Kaufman-Renn, Lance Jones, and Camden Heide are all requested for the media room after the game. For roughly ten minutes they're asked questions, putting a pause to the players being able to start their holiday break. They'll get four days off to go home and enjoy the holidays with friends and family once they're done here.



Lance Jones, who is doing this for his fifth season, admits this is the toughest time to stay locked in.



"Definitely," Lance Jones says, nodding his head before I can even finish the question on if this is the hardest game of the season to stay locked in on. "Definitely one of the hardest games. Everybody's mind is on going home and spending time with their families and their loved ones."



Despite that, Purdue was able to dominate Jacksonville in front of its home fan base. A fan base, that Purdue's players have embraced back.



After the game, after the press conference, and after the videos uploaded to YouTube, I walked out of Mackey Arena's media work room expecting to find a Mackey Arena abandoned to the after game quiet of a few workers cleaning up the last bit of debris and wiring from a game.



Instead, bodies filled the tunnel to Mackey, voices echoed from the court, and Purdue players were still signing autographs, taking pictures, and talking with young fans in the crowd and tunnel.



It was an hour after Purdue's romp of Jacksonville ended.



Specifically, Camden Heide was in the tunnel, signing a poster. He could have easily made his way from the media room to the locker room directly and started his holiday. Instead, he's smiling and handing the sign back to a young girl.



Further, beyond Heide, Zach Edey is still near the Purdue bench. A throng of kids surrounds him, thirty, forty, fifty of them, and he's patiently meeting each request. The same thing he does after every game. As his mother waits for him in the hallway, Edey is giving back.

Before Purdue played Jacksonville, Purdue players went to Meijer.



It's a yearly tradition where Purdue players joins families and helps them shop for their kids. It's Heide's second time participating in the event.



"It's a great feeling," Heide told me. "We did it last year. That was my first year doing it. Anytime we get a chance to go and help families out, go shopping with them, and kind of get to meet new people who kind of have a different life than you live. It's kind of a humbling experience. You know they live a lot different life than I live so anytime you can get exposed to that it's a good thing and a good feeling to go and help the community."



Heide was helping a family that had five kids, all 10 years old or younger. Two ten year olds, a six year old, a four year old, and a four month old.



Or as Heide put it, "A busy family."



Assistant coach Sasha Stefanovic has experienced the Meijer shopping for family event as a player and now gets to see the current players experience the same humbling satisfaction he did as a player.



"That's always a great thing that we've done here with the Meijer shopping for family," Stefanovic said. "You know, guys themselves, they do things at home and they do things here for others which is great. We have a lot of great fans and we have a lot of people that support us."



On the court, Purdue is thriving.



But on Thursday night, the real magic of this Purdue team happened after the game, in every letter signed, every picture taken, and the player's willingness to spread a little final Holiday cheer.

Oh, and I've made sure to include some of the dunks that caused a bit of cheer on Thursday, too.