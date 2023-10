Matt Painter and Purdue have added to the 2024 recruiting class. The Boilermaker netted a commitment from 2024 guard CJ Cox, per an announcement from his AAU program, Middlesex Magic. Cox is a 6'2" guard from Milton, Massachusetts who was on campus for an official visit over the weekend.

The sleeper prospect is not ranked in the class of 2024, but held other offers from Yale, UMass, Penn, Boston, Datrmouth and Brown, among others.

Cox joins fellow 2024 commits, four-star forwards Kanon Catchings and Raleigh Burgess, and three-star guard Jack Benter for the Boilermakers. Purdue also has offers out to four-star guards Travis Perry and Gicarri Harris, who have both taken official visits to West Lafayette.