After the lone live period of the spring, Purdue basketball extended an offer to a standout from EYBL session III in Indianapolis. 2026 guard Jermal Jones Jr. was on the receiving end, picking up his third scholarship offer, along with Cal and Stetson .

Purdue assistant coach Paul Lusk was in attendance for Jones and Jet Academy's game on Friday evening, which was an 85-60 win over Team Herro, and the start of a stellar weekend in Indianapolis for the Riverview, Florida native. In the victory, Jones scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting, along with a pair of rebounds. Across his first three games in EYBL's session III, Jones averaged 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 55% from the field as Jet Academy went 3-2.

Over 12 games on the EYBL circuit this spring, Jones posted averages of 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and had ten steals. The junior to-be is also shooting 54% from the field and 37% (10-27) from three-point range.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard is a high-flyer, using his athleticism to finish in transition and get to the bucket in the half court. Jones is a scoring guard, but has shown the ability to serve as a facilitator as well. It is the type of skillset that Purdue has proved to be searching for the class of 2026.

Jones becomes the fifth recruit in the 2026 class to earn an offer from the Boilermakers, joining four-star guards Steven Reynolds III, Jonathan Sanderson, Taylen Kinney and Gabe Sularski. Jones matched up against Sularski on Saturday, where he had the upper hand, dropping 26 points in a 74-63 win.