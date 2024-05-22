A late pair of offers in the 2025 class has gone out from Purdue on the heels of the spring live period as 2025 Toledo Whitmer (Oh.) guard Antione West was offered by Matt Painter and the Boilermakers on Tuesday morning.

The Purdue coaching staff saw West during his high school season at Toledo Whitmer, but the 6-foot-4 guard was just in Indianapolis with All Ohio Red for the EYBL. His All Ohio Red team has struggled on the circuit, going just 1-9, with West averaging 9.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 36% from three-point range.

West is regarded as one of the top prospects out of Ohio in the 2025 recruiting class, where he averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Whitmer while being a Division I All-Ohio first-team selection for the second straight season.

Purdue becomes the latest to enter the mix for the Ohio standout, joining the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Creighton, Georgia, Nebraska, Arizona State, Xavier and Penn State.

Purdue has now sent out two offers this week with West joining fellow 2025 guard Braylon Mullins. That pair is in addition to current offers out to 2025 talents Trent Sisley, EJ Walker and Jalen Haralson.