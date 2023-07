Arkansas went 22-14 last year under head coach Eric Musselman with one of the least experienced rosters in the country. Arkansas struggled at the end of the season, but turned it on in the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Illinois and Kansas before losing to eventual NCAA Champion UCONN in the Sweet 16.



Arkansas has made three straight Sweet 16's and the Elite Eight in two of the last three seasons. Musselman is one of the nation's best coaches at navigating the transfer portal, including getting Kendall Stephens to join him at Nevada after transferring from Purdue.



Arkansas's backcourt will be an immediate test and might be the most talented unit Purdue plays all season with three-year starter Devonte Davis and former four-star recruit Joseph Pinion.



Arkansas retained all three of their most fundamental front court pieces as well in Trevon Brazile, Makhi Mitchell, and Jalen Graham.



Musselman worked the transfers this season as well, adding Houston wing Tramon Mark, Cincinatti wing Jeremiah Davenport, and Temple wing Khalif Battle.



It will be a tremendous test before the season for a Purdue squad that will likely be top-5 going into the season.