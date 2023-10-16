Purdue Basketball Ranked Third in Preseason AP Poll
Let the season of high expectations begin.
With virtually the entire roster returning from a team that was ranked No. 1 for seven weeks in 2022-23, won the Big Ten by three games, and had the National Player of the Year we knew Purdue would be highly ranked in college basketball's preseason AP Poll. now that it is out, Purdue has its highest preseason ranking since it started the 1987-88 season ranked No. 2.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Kansas
|
46
|
1,548
|
2. Duke
|
11
|
1,466
|
3. Purdue
|
3
|
1,436
|
4. Michigan State
|
1
|
1,346
|
5. Marquette
|
1,283
|
6. Connecticut
|
1
|
1,243
|
7. Houston
|
1,117
|
8. Creighton
|
1,099
|
9. Tennessee
|
1,032
|
10. Florida Atlantic
|
1,011
|
11. Gonzaga
|
830
|
12. Arizona
|
776
|
13. Miami (FL)
|
750
|
14. Arkansas
|
685
|
15. Texas A&M
|
597
|
16. Kentucky
|
530
|
17. San Diego State
|
529
|
18. Texas
|
493
|
19. North Carolina
|
474
|
20. Baylor
|
431
|
21. USC
|
427
|
22. Villanova
|
395
|
23. St. Mary's
|
335
|
24. Alabama
|
163
|
25. Illinois
|
104
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.
Purdue also starts the season ranked No. 1 according to KenPom analytics, edging out Kansas and Houston there. The teams in the AP top 25 in bold are teams that are on Purdue's schedule or could be in Maui. The Maui Invitational is a brutal draw for Purdue, as it could face three straight opponents in the top 11. The semifinals could very easily feature four teams in the top nine.
In Big Ten play Purdue only plays No. 4 Michigan State once. It gets No. 25 Illinois twice, as well as both Wisconsin and Indiana in the others receiving votes category.
With a successful run in Maui Purdue will likely be in the top five for most of the season. There are no less than five non-conference games against top 25 team depending on how Maui breaks down.
