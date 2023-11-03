Don't look now, Matt Painter has done it again, grabbing a 7 footer for the class of 2024 in 3-star Daniel Jacobsen, a 7'2" center out of Brewster Academy.



Jacobsen's decision for where to go to college came down to two Big Ten schools, Wisconsin and Purdue.



Around six o'clock on Friday, Jacobsen announced that he would be going to Purdue, joining a stacked 2024 class that grows to five commitments with Jacobsen. Jacobsen's father told Boiler Upload the decision was locked in late October after his last official visit to Purdue.