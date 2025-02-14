Purdue basketball to play home-and-home series with Iowa State

A future piece of Purdue's non-conference slate has been officially announced on Friday. The Boilermakers will have a home-and-home series with Iowa State starting next season, with the first edition coming in Mackey Arena and the second matchup back at Hilton Coliseum during the 2026-27 season.

Meetings between Purdue and Iowa State have been few and far between, having battled just twice on the hardwood. The last matchup came in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, when Caleb Swanigan and Vince Edwards led the Boilermakers to a Round of 32 victory over the Cyclones. The other meeting came a decade earlier, when Iowa State knocked off Purdue in the Las Vegas Classic.

Iowa State has been one of the top programs in the country over the last two seasons under the direction of head coach T.J. Otzelberger, making the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three years. Last season, the Cyclones had the second-most wins in program history, while earning its highest seed in the NCAA Tournament and making it to the Sweet 16.

The two-game series will feature matchups at two of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball, with Mackey Arena and Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State had its 29-game home losing streak snapped earlier this month against Kansas State after the lengthy unbeaten streak.

Purdue now has four high major teams on the slate during the non-conference portion of its schedule next season, with Iowa State joining Alabama, Auburn and Marquette, as Matt Painter puts together another challenging early season schedule.