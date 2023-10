As Purdue prepares for the start of its basketball season, and a trip to the loaded Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week, it now knows where it will be playing next season for early tournament play.



Sports San Diego officials announced that Purdue will compete int he 2024 Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on November 28th and 29th at LionTree Arena on UC San Diego's campus.



Purdue will join Arkansas, BYU, and Notre Dame in the field.



Purdue and Arkansas are slated to play Saturday in an exhibition game at Arkansas to raise money for the United Way.



Of course, Notre Dame is a familiar foe for Purdue, with both teams recently involved in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.



Notre Dame is also head coached by Micah Shrewsberry after Shrewsberry left Penn State last off season to take over the Fighting Irish program.