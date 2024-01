2024 has been kind to 2025 Indiana wide receiver and Purdue target JonAnthony Hall so far, as the rising pass catcher has seen a new flurry of offers come his way over the last week.

"It's been crazy. Like I couldn't even imagine, it just kind of popped up out of nowhere and just started spiraling after that and I just couldn't be more grateful," Hall told Boiler Upload.

The influx of interest and trio of recent offers came after a breakout junior campaign in 2023 for Hall at Fishers High School. The 6'1" receiver hauled in 69 catches for 1,055 yards and six scores in 2023, while also having 844 kick return yards over his last two seasons at the high school level.