Report: Carsen Edwards agrees to terms on contract with Celtics
According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, Purdue's Carsen Edwards has agreed to terms with the Boston Celtics on a guaranteed contract, covering a reported four years and worth a reported $4.5 million.
The former Purdue All-American was a second-round pick, drafted 33rd overall in June by the Philadelphia 76ers, then sent to the Celtics in a trade.
According to a league source the Celtics and 2nd round pick Carsen Edwards have come to terms on a guaranteed contract.— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 13, 2019
