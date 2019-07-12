News More News
Report: Carsen Edwards agrees to terms on contract with Celtics

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, Purdue's Carsen Edwards has agreed to terms with the Boston Celtics on a guaranteed contract, covering a reported four years and worth a reported $4.5 million.

The former Purdue All-American was a second-round pick, drafted 33rd overall in June by the Philadelphia 76ers, then sent to the Celtics in a trade.

{{ article.author_name }}