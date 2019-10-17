News More News
BO: Class of 2020 hoops targets, running back recruits and more

Notes on Matt Painter's Class of 2020 recruiting and Nojel Eastern in this week's edition.
Notes on Matt Painter's Class of 2020 recruiting and Nojel Eastern in this week's edition.
For many years, BOILING OVER has been one of GoldandBlack.com's signature features, perhaps the most read — and anticipated — work we do covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting.

In this week's edition, a breakdown of Purdue's two late-emerging Class of 2020 basketball targets, football running back recruiting and more.

