PDF: Purdue-Florida State stats

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Purdue couldn't win ugly two nights in a row, falling Saturday night to Florida State, 63-60, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game, In overtime.

Isaiah Thompson's runner In the final seconds of OT rimmed off, capping a wild finish that saw Purdue get, and squander, repeated opportunities, and the Noles reluctantly taking advantage.

On the possession prior, Aaron Wheeler lost the ball out of bounds around the rim after a Jahaad Proctor steal, when Purdue trailed by only one. Before that, a post entry to Matt Haarms slipped through the center's fingers and was turned over.

Purdue shot 34 percent for the game and was 1-of-8 In OT, yet had a chance for a game-winner thanks to a solid defensive game.

Purdue led by four with three-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, but back-to-back turnovers put Florida State in the open floor and ultimately led to the Seminoles holding a 27-24 lead at halftime.

More to come ...