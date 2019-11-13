Golden Eagles soar past Purdue in second half
MILWAUKEE — Again, Purdue was in position to win. Again, it fell short. In this case, well short.
The Boilermakers let slip an 18-point first half lead Wednesday night, falling at Marquette 65-55.
Despite 3-of-10 foul shooting — 1-of-8 to start — and worst-case-scenario foul trouble to Nojel Eastern, Purdue led 38-25 at halftime.
But the home team, behind not Markus Howard, but Kobe McEwen, dominated the second half while Purdue's offense faltered and won going away.
The Boilermakers wound up 9-of-21 at the foul line. It missed Its last nine field goal attempts, and finished on a 2-of-16 slide.
