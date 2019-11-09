Purdue literally let this one slip through its fingers.

After leading Texas by five with three minutes left, the Boilermakers turned the ball over three straight trips — twice off simple mishandles — and Texas' 7-0 run in response propelled the Longhorns to a 70-66 win In Mackey Arena, a disappointing outcome for Purdue in its first marquee game of the season.

Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with 14 points in his debut this season, while Jahaad Proctor and Eric Hunter added 12.

For the second season in a row, Matt Coleman did Purdue in, as the Texas guard finished with 22 on 7-of-9 shooting.

Texas shot 53 percent for the game. Purdue shot 40 percent.

Purdue led 34-31 at the half thanks largely to Stefanovic's 4-for-4 three-point shooting outburst in his season debut.

