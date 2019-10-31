Exhibition Preview: Purdue vs. Southern Indiana
EXHIBITION: PURDUE VS. SOUTHERN INDIANA
Date: Friday, Nov. 1
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV: None (BTN2Go.com stream available)
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
ABOUT THIS GAME
• This is Purdue's Mackey Arena debut this season and its one and only exhibition game. Last Sunday, the Boilermakers played a private scrimmage vs. Providence (analysis), and those events take the place of one of the traditional two home-court exhibitions.
• The Screaming Eagles are coached by Rodney Watson, a long-time Southern Illinois staff member who coached with Matt Painter on Bruce Weber's staffs in Carbondale, then on Painter's staff for his one and only season as the Salukis' head coach.
Southern Indiana took Evansville to overtime the other night.
• Purdue will play tonight without junior and preseason All-Big Ten guard Nojel Eastern, who's been sidelined by inflammation in his foot, which Eastern attributes to a 2015 surgery.
Eastern said he expects to play in next week's opener vs. Green Bay.
• This isn't an official game, but nonetheless It's the Mackey Arena debut for four newcomers: Senior Jahaad Proctor and freshman Isaiah Thompson, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis.
Proctor will start, as Eastern's absence pushes Eric Hunter Into the starting five, whereas otherwise Proctor and Hunter might be a close call for the final starting spot alongside center Matt Haarms, forward Aaron Wheeler and guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eastern.
Asked if he might redshirt anyone this season, Coach Matt Painter acknowledged the possibility. Players can participate in exhibitions and still redshirt.
