The #B1G is the best conference in America.



☑️: In today's NCAA Net rankings, 12 of the top 41 teams reside in the Big Ten Conference.

☑️: The next closest to the Big Ten's 12 squads is 4 teams (Big 12, Big East, ACC, SEC, Pac-12).



Every. Single. Night. pic.twitter.com/mLo5fS6Fzm