{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 07:59:07 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 2.8.19

Coach Matt Painter on Nebraska

Basketball

Haarms surging - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue players staying positive on social media - Journal & Courier ($)

Swanigan traded to Kings - Indystar.com

Purdue women reach milestone by beating Illinois - Purduesports.com

Scouting Purdue vs. No. 15 Nebraska - Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Report: Feb. 8

Football

Eyes on offensive line as spring practice approaches - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue bound LB really liked WMU, used to like MSU - MLive

Spring football schedule set - Purduesports.com

Recruiting

Boiling Over: Recruiting and transfer news - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Double dual weekend on tap for Wrestlers - Purduesports.com

Track faces Clemson, Iowa State - Purduesports.com

Softball set for opening weekend - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Feb. 8

Al Liepold (1943) Football, Tackle

Bob Purkhiser (dec.) (1943) Men's Basketball, Guard

Mitch Ward (1944) Men's Basketball, Forward

Dick Rodgers (1953) Football, Kicker

Kim Cripe (1955) Football, Defensive end

Roger Crisp (1955) Football, Fullback

Andy Falender (1964) Football, Kicker

Eric Smith (1982) Football, Free Safety

JaJuan Johnson (1989) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center

Kadin Smith (2000) Football, Defensive Back

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Feb. 9

Larry Emch (1947) Football, Defensive back

Paul Beery (1956) Football, Defensive back

Dave Young (1959) Football, Tight end

Henry Feil (1959) Football, Offensive tackle

Mark Strimel (1961) Football, Quarterback

Julian Wagner (1969) Football, Cornerback

Herb Dove (1972) Men's Basketball, Guard/Forward

Chad Dickerson (1983) Football, Cornerback

Langston Newton (1994) Football, Defensive end

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Feb. 10

Jim Wood (1953) Football, Defensive back

Marc Foster (1967) Football,

FootballMike Ulinski (1972) Football, Punter

Robert Marve (1989) Football, Quarterback

Brittany Rayburn (1990) Women's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}