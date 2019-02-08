University Book Store Headlines: 2.8.19
Coach Matt Painter on Nebraska
Basketball
Haarms surging - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue players staying positive on social media - Journal & Courier ($)
Swanigan traded to Kings - Indystar.com
Purdue women reach milestone by beating Illinois - Purduesports.com
Scouting Purdue vs. No. 15 Nebraska - Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Report: Feb. 8
My latest for @IndyStarSports: With ailing mother, Purdue commit Brandon Newman returns to Valparaiso, Mr. Basketball picture https://t.co/5aER7Qsm54— Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) February 7, 2019
Football
Eyes on offensive line as spring practice approaches - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue bound LB really liked WMU, used to like MSU - MLive
Spring football schedule set - Purduesports.com
Gold and Black Radio Express: Gold and Black Memories, Episode 1 @AlanKarpick & @TomDienhart1 compare current @BoilerBall players with former ones, the two times Purdue was perfect in Mackey and only time @HuskerHoops played in Mackey before joining B1G.https://t.co/6iArhljePp pic.twitter.com/C0w4U9OBU7— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 7, 2019
Recruiting
Boiling Over: Recruiting and transfer news - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Double dual weekend on tap for Wrestlers - Purduesports.com
Track faces Clemson, Iowa State - Purduesports.com
Softball set for opening weekend - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Feb. 8
Al Liepold (1943) Football, Tackle
Bob Purkhiser (dec.) (1943) Men's Basketball, Guard
Mitch Ward (1944) Men's Basketball, Forward
Dick Rodgers (1953) Football, Kicker
Kim Cripe (1955) Football, Defensive end
Roger Crisp (1955) Football, Fullback
Andy Falender (1964) Football, Kicker
Eric Smith (1982) Football, Free Safety
JaJuan Johnson (1989) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center
Kadin Smith (2000) Football, Defensive Back
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Feb. 9
Larry Emch (1947) Football, Defensive back
Paul Beery (1956) Football, Defensive back
Dave Young (1959) Football, Tight end
Henry Feil (1959) Football, Offensive tackle
Mark Strimel (1961) Football, Quarterback
Julian Wagner (1969) Football, Cornerback
Herb Dove (1972) Men's Basketball, Guard/Forward
Chad Dickerson (1983) Football, Cornerback
Langston Newton (1994) Football, Defensive end
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Feb. 10
Jim Wood (1953) Football, Defensive back
Marc Foster (1967) Football,
FootballMike Ulinski (1972) Football, Punter
Robert Marve (1989) Football, Quarterback
Brittany Rayburn (1990) Women's Basketball, Guard
