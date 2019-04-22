University Book Store Headlines: 4.22.19
Guard target LJ Cryer https://t.co/r1qasIeYw5— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 19, 2019
Recruiting
Pursuit of Ben Carlson continues - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Video: Purdue target Jordan Ivey - GoldandBlack.com
Saturday at the Indy Heat Gym Rats shootout - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Football
Post-spring depth chart: The cornerbacks - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten littered with quarterback competitions - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
NFL Draft update: Jacob Theineman - GoldandBlack.com
.@TomDienhart1 has been talking to Boiler NFL hopefuls, will one get drafted? Plus, his thoughts on the B1G West https://t.co/WmG3aKjH4u— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) April 22, 2019
Basketball
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards has signed with Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports, source told @Stadium. Edwards has full intention of keeping his name in for NBA Draft.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 21, 2019
Olympic/Other
Bijay Stephen gives back for birthday - WLFI.com
Putri wins women's golf title - Purduesports.com
Softball drops final game to No. 23 Northwestern - Purduesports.com
Baseball drops rubber game to Rutgers - Purduesports.com
Men's tennis edged by No. 34 Penn State - Purduesports.com
Women's tennis wins final match against Rutgers - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born April 22
Jason Crawford (1970) Football, Center
Tony Simmons (1973) Football, Fullback
Darnell Howard (1974) Football, Defensive End
Lamar Conard (1977) Football, Defensive Back
Vinny Sutherland (1978) Football, Wide Receiver
Laura Meadows (1979) Women's Basketball, Forward
Luke Burroughs (1980) Football, Defensive Lineman
Mark Reid (1982) Football, Long Snapper
Pat Oxley (1983) Football, Offensive Tackle
Matt Kiefer (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward
Matt Haarms (1997) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center
