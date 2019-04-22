Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 07:03:04 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.22.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Pursuit of Ben Carlson continues - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Video: Purdue target Jordan Ivey - GoldandBlack.com

Saturday at the Indy Heat Gym Rats shootout - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Football

Post-spring depth chart: The cornerbacks - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten littered with quarterback competitions - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

NFL Draft update: Jacob Theineman - GoldandBlack.com

Basketball

Olympic/Other

Bijay Stephen gives back for birthday - WLFI.com

Putri wins women's golf title - Purduesports.com

Softball drops final game to No. 23 Northwestern - Purduesports.com

Baseball drops rubber game to Rutgers - Purduesports.com

Men's tennis edged by No. 34 Penn State - Purduesports.com

Women's tennis wins final match against Rutgers - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born April 22

Jason Crawford (1970) Football, Center

Tony Simmons (1973) Football, Fullback

Darnell Howard (1974) Football, Defensive End

Lamar Conard (1977) Football, Defensive Back

Vinny Sutherland (1978) Football, Wide Receiver

Laura Meadows (1979) Women's Basketball, Forward

Luke Burroughs (1980) Football, Defensive Lineman

Mark Reid (1982) Football, Long Snapper

Pat Oxley (1983) Football, Offensive Tackle

Matt Kiefer (1983) Men's Basketball, Forward

Matt Haarms (1997) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center

