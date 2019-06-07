University Book Store Headlines: 6.7.19
Recruiting
Boiling Over: Official visits and much more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official visit preview: Chris Mayo - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official visit preview: Garnett Hollis - GoldandBlack.com ($)
FIrst impressions leading to return visits in FB recruiting - Journal & Courier ($)
Football
Entrance interview: Brooks Cormier - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue inks deal with EngageMint to better fan experience - Purduesports.com
Pac-12 to experiment with 9 a.m. game for exposure sake - San Jose Mercury-News
Purdue "Fought for its life" in keeping Jeff Brohm - Cedar Rapids Gazette
.@EthanMorton_24 with the 🔨 for 🇺🇸#3x3U18 pic.twitter.com/jSsxhI9kT4— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 6, 2019
Basketball
Purdue-Virginia matchup announced - GoldandBlack.com
Newman living in the moment with Indiana All-Stars - Journal & Courier ($)
'Zo Martin sounds off about NCAA investigations - Missouri Rivals (Power Mizzou)
Arguably the greatest Boilermaker of all-time...— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) June 6, 2019
@theTylerTrent has been named a 2019 Stuart Scott #ENSPIRE Award winner for his commitment to never stop serving others, while inspiring and captivating a nation to raise money for cancer research. #SportsHumanitarian pic.twitter.com/ZQMjx3gcK2
Olympic/Other
Martin collects second team AA honors in NCAA Track - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today, June 7
Steve Harton (1956) Defensive End, Football
Dan Payne (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Alford (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Carson Cunningham (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball
Boilermakers born Saturday, June 8
Carl Capria (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Furlong (1956) Running Back, Football
Marcus Jackson (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Danny Rogers (1978) Punter, Football
Rob Ninkovich (1984) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brittany Dildine (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball
Brandon Whittington (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Boilermakers born Sunday, June 9
George Buchanan (1950) Center, Football
Chris Barr (1955) Defensive Tackle, Football
Steve Barr (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Ike Gooden (1960) Linebacker, Football
Linda Foote (1968) Guard, Women's Basketball
Ray Graham (1970) Running Back, Football
Shane Mikesky (1992) Wide Receiver, Football
Anfernee Brown (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Rondale Moore (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Byron Perkins (2000) Defensive Back, Football
