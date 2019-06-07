Recruiting

Football

Entrance interview: Brooks Cormier - GoldandBlack.com ($) Purdue inks deal with EngageMint to better fan experience - Purduesports.com Pac-12 to experiment with 9 a.m. game for exposure sake - San Jose Mercury-News Purdue "Fought for its life" in keeping Jeff Brohm - Cedar Rapids Gazette

Basketball

Arguably the greatest Boilermaker of all-time...

⁦@theTylerTrent⁩ has been named a 2019 Stuart Scott #ENSPIRE Award winner for his commitment to never stop serving others, while inspiring and captivating a nation to raise money for cancer research. #SportsHumanitarian pic.twitter.com/ZQMjx3gcK2 — Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) June 6, 2019

Olympic/Other

Martin collects second team AA honors in NCAA Track - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today, June 7

Steve Harton (1956) Defensive End, Football Dan Payne (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football Brian Alford (1975) Wide Receiver, Football Carson Cunningham (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball

Boilermakers born Saturday, June 8

Carl Capria (1952) Defensive Back, Football Mark Furlong (1956) Running Back, Football Marcus Jackson (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football Danny Rogers (1978) Punter, Football Rob Ninkovich (1984) Offensive Tackle, Football Brittany Dildine (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball Brandon Whittington (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

Boilermakers born Sunday, June 9