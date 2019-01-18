University Spirit Headlines: 1.18.19
Ryan Cline talks IU-Purdue
Friday morning update - WLFI.com
Basketball
Ball security central to Purdue's upswing - GoldandBlack.com
Matt Painter on Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-IU: Mackey Memories - GoldandBlack.com
Scouting Purdue-IU - Journal & Courier ($) | Indystar
Purdue-Indiana rivalry: Three sports in three days - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue-IU--How to watch, how to listen - Sporting News | Purduesports.com
An Oral History of Carsen Edwards' dunk vs. IU last year - CHNI
'I'm the right coach' says Rutgers Pikiell after big loss to Purdue - Ashbury Park Press
Great night spent with @BoilerFootball legend Mike Alstott and @NALSTOTT40. Thanks for having me out to the house! #BoilerFamily pic.twitter.com/4ouYHBSEKg— David Blough (@david_blough10) January 18, 2019
Football
Exit interview: Cole Herdman - GoldandBlack.com
Exit interview: Kirk Barron - GoldandBlack.com
How Brees pushes the limits of quarterback accuracy - Wall Street Journal
Recruiting
Boiling Over: Big weekend visits - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official visit preview: Kerwin Watson - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic Other
Wrestlers face IU tonight - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born on today's date: Jan. 18
Melvin Menke (1962) Football, Defensive Line
Danielle McCulley (1975) Women's Basketball, Forward
Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Women's Basketball, Forward
Gerald Gooden (1989) Football, Defensive end
Giovanni Reviere (1999) Football, Defensive End
Boilermakers born on tomorrow's date: Jan 19
Ernest Calloway (1970) Football, Wide receiver
Mike Walker (1970) Football, Linebacker
Ije Nwankwo (1985) Men's Basketball, Forward
Zach Smith (1986) Football, Offensive Guard
Kyle Adams (1988) Football, Tight End
Josh McKinley (1989) Football, Safety
Ryan DeBusk (1994) Football, Defensive end
Boilermakers born on Sunday's date: Jan. 20
Bill Roach (1944) Football, Offensive end
Pete Quinn (1958) Football, Center
Elwood Nolen (1959) Football, Defensive back
Mack Gadis (1964) Men's Basketball, Guard
Chad Kerkhof (1977) Men's Basketball, Guard1/20/77
Gavin Roberts (1990) Football, Safety
Fatou Diagne (1996), Women's Basketball, Center
