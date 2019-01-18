Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Ryan Cline talks IU-Purdue

Weather

Friday morning update - WLFI.com

Basketball

Great night spent with @BoilerFootball legend Mike Alstott and @NALSTOTT40. Thanks for having me out to the house! #BoilerFamily pic.twitter.com/4ouYHBSEKg — David Blough (@david_blough10) January 18, 2019

Football

Exit interview: Cole Herdman - GoldandBlack.com Exit interview: Kirk Barron - GoldandBlack.com How Brees pushes the limits of quarterback accuracy - Wall Street Journal



Recruiting

Boiling Over: Big weekend visits - GoldandBlack.com ($) Official visit preview: Kerwin Watson - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic Other

Wrestlers face IU tonight - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born on today's date: Jan. 18

Melvin Menke (1962) Football, Defensive Line Danielle McCulley (1975) Women's Basketball, Forward Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Women's Basketball, Forward Gerald Gooden (1989) Football, Defensive end Giovanni Reviere (1999) Football, Defensive End

Boilermakers born on tomorrow's date: Jan 19

Ernest Calloway (1970) Football, Wide receiver Mike Walker (1970) Football, Linebacker Ije Nwankwo (1985) Men's Basketball, Forward Zach Smith (1986) Football, Offensive Guard Kyle Adams (1988) Football, Tight End Josh McKinley (1989) Football, Safety Ryan DeBusk (1994) Football, Defensive end

Boilermakers born on Sunday's date: Jan. 20