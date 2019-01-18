Ticker
University Spirit Headlines: 1.18.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Ryan Cline talks IU-Purdue

Weather

Friday morning update - WLFI.com

Basketball

Ball security central to Purdue's upswing - GoldandBlack.com

Matt Painter on Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-IU: Mackey Memories - GoldandBlack.com

Scouting Purdue-IU - Journal & Courier ($) | Indystar

Purdue-Indiana rivalry: Three sports in three days - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue-IU--How to watch, how to listen - Sporting News | Purduesports.com

An Oral History of Carsen Edwards' dunk vs. IU last year - CHNI

'I'm the right coach' says Rutgers Pikiell after big loss to Purdue - Ashbury Park Press

Football

Exit interview: Cole Herdman - GoldandBlack.com

Exit interview: Kirk Barron - GoldandBlack.com

How Brees pushes the limits of quarterback accuracy - Wall Street Journal


Recruiting

Boiling Over: Big weekend visits - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Official visit preview: Kerwin Watson - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic Other

Wrestlers face IU tonight - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born on today's date: Jan. 18

Melvin Menke (1962) Football, Defensive Line

Danielle McCulley (1975) Women's Basketball, Forward

Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Women's Basketball, Forward

Gerald Gooden (1989) Football, Defensive end

Giovanni Reviere (1999) Football, Defensive End

Boilermakers born on tomorrow's date: Jan 19

Ernest Calloway (1970) Football, Wide receiver

Mike Walker (1970) Football, Linebacker

Ije Nwankwo (1985) Men's Basketball, Forward

Zach Smith (1986) Football, Offensive Guard

Kyle Adams (1988) Football, Tight End

Josh McKinley (1989) Football, Safety

Ryan DeBusk (1994) Football, Defensive end

Boilermakers born on Sunday's date: Jan. 20

Bill Roach (1944) Football, Offensive end

Pete Quinn (1958) Football, Center

Elwood Nolen (1959) Football, Defensive back

Mack Gadis (1964) Men's Basketball, Guard

Chad Kerkhof (1977) Men's Basketball, Guard1/20/77

Gavin Roberts (1990) Football, Safety

Fatou Diagne (1996), Women's Basketball, Center

{{ article.author_name }}