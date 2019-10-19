MORE: The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss at Iowa | Bell takes another step in his development | Gold & Black Radio Express: Purdue loses at Iowa | Final thoughts: Purdue's loss to Iowa

Ten things you need to know from Purdue’s 26-20 loss at Iowa: 1. David Bell is the real deal. As the season has progressed, he has gotten better. He enjoyed a breakout vs. Maryland with nine catches for 138 yards and two TDs last week. Today at Iowa, Bell was at it again with 13 receptions for 197 yards and a TD. The true freshman showed his skill-set on Purdue’s lone first-half TD drive, making four catches for 64 yards and a TD. He is money on third downs, too. Just wait until Rondale Moore comes back from injury to pair-up with Bell. “David reminds me of a young Jerry Rice for the fact everything is smooth,” said Brohm. “He doesn't look like he’s gonna make the spectacular play, but he always makes the play. He’s solid and efficient, he runs good routes. Maybe it doesn't look like he’s running a 4.2, but he’s getting open … he’s going up and making the play when he has to. …” 2. Yes, today resulted in defeat. But this team still may make a bowl. Purdue (2-5 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) has games left at home vs. Illinois, Nebraska and Indiana. It also has a trip to Northwestern. See what I mean? Bottom line: The Boilermakers could go bowling for a third season in a row under Jeff Brohm. And if that happens, it would be among Brohm’s most impressive work when you consider the youth and injury he has had to deal with this season. 3. Antony Watts is one tough guy. Earlier this week, Jeff Brohm wasn’t optimistic about the prospects of the junior defensive tackle playing after hurting his right elbow at Penn State. But Watts gutted it out today. Impressive. “I will give Anthony credit,” said Brohm. “He had a pretty severe injury. It doesn’t heal that fast. Our doctors were shocked. He even came up to me a week after he got hurt and said he was gonna be back faster than they say, which you always love to hear.” 3. The offensive line remains a work in progress. No shock. It showed progress last week vs. Maryland. But it took a big step up in competition this week at Iowa. The unit was whistled for four penalties in the first half and allowed lots of pressure to leak through and disrupt Jack Plummer, who was sacked just one time but harassed countless others.

4. The inability to run the ball really hurts this offense in tight spots. Purdue had to settle for field goals too often in the red zone as it attempted to chip away at the Iowa lead. This line and offense just lacks an edge and toughness to get it done in close quarters. Any trip inside the 20 almost seemed hopeless today, with Jack Plummer often running for his life or forcing throws to covered targets. Purdue ran 18 times for 33 yards vs. Iowa. 5. Is it time to take a look at backup QB Aidan O’Connell? Jack Plummer wasn’t at his best today, making several bad throws. Yes, he was under a lot of pressure. But, still … you wonder. Did Brohm consider making a switch today? “We always do,” said Brohm. “Our backup is always ready to go and we’ll always have him ready to go. So, yes, there’s always thought of that when things are getting stale and we did. But Jack came through in the end and got us going.” 6. The Purdue pass rush is anemic. On this day, Iowa QB Nate Stanley enough time to make a sandwich and flip through TV Guide while picking out receivers. The Boilermaker secondary had no chance. Where was the rush? And—again—Stanley was rarely breathed on all day, getting sacked just once. As a result, he carved up Purdue, hitting 23-of-33 passes for 260 yards.