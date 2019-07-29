Purdue’s 2020 recruiting class will lack numbers, but the group has star power with three four-star commitments. The most recent four-star was Greg Hudgins, a defensive end from Washington, D.C., power program St. John’s College High who committed earlier in July.

Purdue’s other four-star commits have been on the offensive side of the ball: running back Tirek Murphy and quarterback Michael Alaimo. Hudgins is the first on defense. And, his potential is intriguing.

Purdue is looking to amp up a pass rush that has been lacking for several seasons. And Hudgins could become a key figure, joining 2019 signees George Karlaftis and Dontay Hunter as potential difference-makers off the edge at defensive end. The 6-4, 226-pound Hudgins is ranked the No. 6 player in the Washington, D.C., area by rivals.com.

Hudgins is a key cog for one of the nation’s elite programs. St. John’s College High features seven of the top 15 players in the Washington, D.C., area, according to rivals.com. In addition to Hudgins, St. John’s Class of 2020 includes WR Rakim Jarrett (LSU commit); OLB Mekhail Sherman (Georgia commit); DT Tre’ Wiliams (Clemson commit); S Mordecai McDaniel (undecided); QB Sol-Jay Maiava (BYU commit); OT Demond Arter (undecided).

And all of that talent annually plays one of the most rigorous schedules in the nation. In 2019, St. John’s will play at Duncanville (Texas) High and at St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia). And Southridge High (Miami), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Deerfield Beach (Fla.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) will play at St. John’s, a Catholic co-ed school with around, 1,100 students.



GoldandBlack.com got the low-down on Hudgins from his defensive line coach, Mike Ward.

GoldandBlack.com: What are Greg’s strengths?

Ward: First and foremost, he’s extremely smart. He has a really high football IQ. You tell him something once, and he’s got it. It’s locked in. You won’t see him make the same mistake twice, being in the right gap, doing the correct technique. I don’t have to worry about that with him.

He has some good physical tools, as well. He’s really long. He’s great against the run. He is developing more and more as a pass rusher. His best football is ahead of him.

Story continues below photo

