DE Greg Hudgins will bring big-time potential from a big-time school
Purdue’s 2020 recruiting class will lack numbers, but the group has star power with three four-star commitments. The most recent four-star was Greg Hudgins, a defensive end from Washington, D.C., power program St. John’s College High who committed earlier in July.
Purdue’s other four-star commits have been on the offensive side of the ball: running back Tirek Murphy and quarterback Michael Alaimo. Hudgins is the first on defense. And, his potential is intriguing.
Purdue is looking to amp up a pass rush that has been lacking for several seasons. And Hudgins could become a key figure, joining 2019 signees George Karlaftis and Dontay Hunter as potential difference-makers off the edge at defensive end. The 6-4, 226-pound Hudgins is ranked the No. 6 player in the Washington, D.C., area by rivals.com.
Hudgins is a key cog for one of the nation’s elite programs. St. John’s College High features seven of the top 15 players in the Washington, D.C., area, according to rivals.com. In addition to Hudgins, St. John’s Class of 2020 includes WR Rakim Jarrett (LSU commit); OLB Mekhail Sherman (Georgia commit); DT Tre’ Wiliams (Clemson commit); S Mordecai McDaniel (undecided); QB Sol-Jay Maiava (BYU commit); OT Demond Arter (undecided).
And all of that talent annually plays one of the most rigorous schedules in the nation. In 2019, St. John’s will play at Duncanville (Texas) High and at St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia). And Southridge High (Miami), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Deerfield Beach (Fla.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) will play at St. John’s, a Catholic co-ed school with around, 1,100 students.
GoldandBlack.com got the low-down on Hudgins from his defensive line coach, Mike Ward.
GoldandBlack.com: What are Greg’s strengths?
Ward: First and foremost, he’s extremely smart. He has a really high football IQ. You tell him something once, and he’s got it. It’s locked in. You won’t see him make the same mistake twice, being in the right gap, doing the correct technique. I don’t have to worry about that with him.
He has some good physical tools, as well. He’s really long. He’s great against the run. He is developing more and more as a pass rusher. His best football is ahead of him.
GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to work on?
Ward: If I had to pick something, I would say he needs to develop more tools as a pass rusher. I don’t think he’s deficient at it, but I think he can continue to work on it. He does a great job with his hands.
GoldandBlack.com: Why do you think he picked Purdue?
Ward: Recruiting is relationships, and he developed a good relationship with his position coach at Purdue, (defensive ends) Coach (Kevin) Wolthausen. The relationship they built stuck out for Greg. And Purdue presented some unique opportunities in terms of him having the opportunity to possibly play early. And he can get a great education, too, along with playing big-time football. All of those things played a factor. He was very comfortable on his visit. He came back and said the visit was awesome. It was everything he thought it would be, he thought they were No. 1. He thought he could see himself there.
I tell our guys not to choose a school for something dumb, like a uniform. Do it on solid stuff, like on the guys who are on the team. Those are the people you will be with for years. And can you see yourself there for five years, if for some reason football doesn’t work out? Purdue was that place for Greg. The education, the opportunity to play early, to play an elite level of football, those were big factors for him.
GoldandBlack.com: How good is the competition that St. John’s plays?
Ward: The saying we have around here is “iron sharpens iron.” We are fortunate to be playing some great competition. And those guys get to see each other every day in practice, too. That is where the axe gets sharpened a lot, when we practice. I always want our guys to compete. I never want them to back off.
GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he’ll play right away?
Ward: I think he will have a chance. Greg is everything I could ask for in a player. He is a hard worker. Everything he has, he deserves. He is a special human being. His dad is the same way. When Greg first got here, he was 6-0, maybe 170. Now, he’s 6-3, 240. He is growing and getting bigger and stronger. I think he has NFL potential. He is a special talent.
